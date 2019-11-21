Aremu Hails Buhari’s Industrial Policy

Nneka Emeghara

The General Secretary of National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), Issa Aremu, has stated that Nigeria is witnessing a renewed activism in the promotion of industrial development under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration whose creative industrial policies are promoting value addition, making labour and capital operate with ease, to create mass decent jobs.

Aremu stated this during the celebration of African Industrialisation Day (AID), which was marked in Calabar, Cross River State in appreciation of the industrialisation drive of Cross River State Governor, Benedict Ayade, setting up of a garment factory that has the potential of employing some 5,000 workers. The theme of this year’s observation of AID is: “Positioning African Industry to Supply the ACFTA Market.”

It would be recalled that The United Nations, through its Resolution of 22 December 1989, proclaimed November 20 as Africa Industrialization Day.

AID was set up to create global awareness regarding the industrialisation challenges faced by the continent to mobilise African leaders and international organisations to create partnerships, and advocate South South and triangular cooperation towards an accelerated and sustainable industrialisation of the continent

According to Issa Aremu, Governor Ayade has made the point that government indeed has business in business.

Issa said that it is commendable that virtually all African countries that have signed on to the new Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA). “Africa should not depend on aids and handouts from abroad. Africa should promote intra-Trade within the continent.” “The hope is that (ACFTA) would promote trade and investments on the continent and create a single market for goods and services. However, Trade must never be a means by itself. Trade must be for the benefit of the trading countries, African economies and their workers. The point must be made that what Africa needs is FAIR TRADE. Unfair trade practices with Nigeria in particular, have undermined domestic production.” Aremu explained.

He added that public commentaries understandably should focus on the gains and pains of the recent border closures to the affected economies and peoples of Nigeria, Benin Republic, Cameroon, Niger and even Ghana.

“It’s time we put border closures in correct perspective. Smuggling is another word for unfair trade which is not acceptable in international trade. The media should refocus the discussion from the narrative of smugglers to that of economic development and welfare of the people of the sub- region. Openness to international trade is a colonial legacy for most member- states Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS). Indeed, the bed rock of European Colonialism after the tragic transatlantic trade in human slaves was unfair trade with,” he said.