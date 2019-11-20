Tokyo 2020: Ex-Olympian Pledges Assistance to Athletes

Preparation by Team Nigeria ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has received a boost with a former Olympian, Isaac Uche, offering to assist the athletes through the 1st Uche Isaac Sprint/Relay Athletics Championship scheduled for next year in Lagos.

The maiden championship, which would hold on April 11, 2020 at the Yaba College of Technology Mini-Stadium, would see athletes compete in the 100m, 200m, 400m, relays and other activities.

According to the sponsor, Uche Isaac, the competition will help to prepare Team Nigeria athletics contingent for both Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic games.

“I am tired of people blaming government or the Athletics Federation of Nigeria for failure to prepare athletes for major games. Having benefitted in the past, l have decided to give my little contribution to put our athletes in good shape,” Isaac said.

A sprinter in his active days and currently member Abia State Athletics Association, Isaac disclosed that the competition would be continuous, following what he described as huge demand across the country.

He however regretted the downward trend in Nigerian sprint events, especially among the male sprinters, and called for swift reversal.

“This is the reason I am urging the athletes to explore this opportunity to prepare themselves for major games,” the sponsor also said.

Over 100 athletes from all over Nigeria will compete in the one-day All-Comers championship where cash and other prizes will be won