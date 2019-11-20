Court Dismisses Suit Challenging Relocation of LG Headquarters in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti High Court has struck out an application filed by Iye-Ekiti Community, seeking to stop the relocation of Ilejemeje Local Government Headquarters from the town to Eda-Oniyo in line with the Supreme Court judgement of December 14, 2018.

Justice Abiodun Adesodun, in his 18-minute judgement, ruled that counsel to Iye-Ekiti, Mr. Taiwo Kupolati, had approached a wrong court to seek redress over a judgement by the Apex Court.

Justice Adesodun ruled that both claims that Iye-Ekiti was not part of the Supreme Court judgement and that the local government law being canvassed in his claim held no water, saying all were parties to the Supreme Court judgement.

The judge explained that the people of Iye-Ekiti had “come before a wrong court,” adding that “any dissatisfaction or fresh information ought to have been directed to Supreme Court.”

He told counsel to Iye-Ekiti community that “if he believed that the local government law he was canvassing in his application was a necessary facilitator, he should go back to the Supreme Court instead of coming through a back door.”

While dismissing the application, Justice Adesodun ruled that “there was no merit in it and awarded the sum of N250,000 cost in favour of the respondents.”

Consequential upon the Supreme Court judgement, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, had last month set up a committee to effect the relocation.

The development prompted the people of Iye-Ekiti to approach the court, claiming that they have fresh evidence to produce before the court.