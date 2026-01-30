Court Nullifies PDP National Convention Held in Ibadan

A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, on Friday, nullified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention held in the city between November 15 and November 16, 2025.

Justice Uche Agomoh also held that the Caretaker Committee led by Mohammed Abdulrahman and Senator Samuel Anyanwu remained the only recognised National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, pending the conduct of a valid national convention.

The Kabiru Turaki faction of the PDP had filed the suit No. FHC/IB/CS/121/2025, seeking recognition of the convention held in Ibadan on November 15, 2025, and validation of the NWC that emerged at the convention

Agomoh also barred Turaki and other officials purportedly elected at the convention from parading themselves as national officers of the party forthwith.

The court held that the convention was conducted in flagrant disobedience to two subsisting judgments of the same court.

It said that returning to seek judicial approval for actions taken in defiance of court orders was an exercise in futility.

Consequently, all decisions taken at the convention were set aside by the court.

The judge further declared that the PDP could only operate through the caretaker committee until a proper and lawful national convention was held.

Reacting to the judgment, counsel to the PDP Caretaker Committee, Chief Ferdinand Oshioke Orbih (SAN), described the ruling as a boost for Nigeria’s democracy.

Orbih said that the claimants had sought judicial endorsement of what he described as an illegal convention, but the court firmly rejected the move.

He said the judgment affirmed that the rule of law must prevail over political expediency, stressing that all actions and structures arising from the convention had been completely nullified.

The judgment follows a protracted crisis within the PDP, which held a contentious national elective convention in Ibadan in November 2025 despite existing court orders.

Earlier, Justice Peter Life of a Federal High Court in Abuja had ordered the suspension of the PDP convention in a suit filed by former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido.

Lamido had challenged the process, alleging that he was denied the opportunity to purchase a nomination form to contest for the party’s chairmanship, in violation of the PDP constitution and guidelines. (NAN)