Brazil End Winless Streak with Korea Victory

Brazil ended their five-game winless run with a comfortable victory over South Korea in Abu Dhabi.

Tite’s side, who lost to Argentina on Friday, had not recorded a win since lifting the Copa America in July.

But Lucas Paqueta’s early header and Philippe Coutinho’s superb free-kick put the five-time World Cup winners in charge at the break.

Juventus full-back Danilo rounded off the scoring with a powerful drive from the edge of the penalty area.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and his club colleague Fabinho both appeared for the Selecao, with Everton’s Richarlison and Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus also starting.

Tite added to his complement of Premier League players with the late introductions of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz and Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, while Real Madrid’s teenage forward Rodrygo also came on in the closing stages.