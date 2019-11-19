Opera Releases New Adverts Units to Improve Online Businesses

Mary Nnah

Opera Ads, fast-growing online advertising platform that seamlessly integrates into the Opera product portfolio and its 350 million global users, was recently launched to help Nigerian advertisers increase engagement with their target audiences and maximize the performance of their online campaigns.

In traditional online advertising, marketers tend to redirect users to a landing page where they need to navigate a number of clicks to reach a call-to-action button for what they need, such as contact information, online chats, or just the phone number of a business. Unfortunately, these action buttons are often not integrated with apps or phone functions, forcing the user to copy and paste numbers and email addresses, or memorize a phone number and a code to be able to complete the desired action.

However, the new advert units in Opera Ads are seamlessly integrated with apps and smartphone functionalities, removing the amount of clicks needed and improving the experience of both the advertiser and the user. This means that people no longer need to remember phone numbers or copy and paste email addresses or annoying codes to get the information or service they need.

The VP of Global Business Development at Opera, Per Wetterdal who said these ad units are automatically integrated with popular services such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger and allow interaction through formats like USSD, SMS messaging, or via phone calls, added, “Opera Ads is changing the digital landscape of mobile advertisement within Opera’s key markets. The new ad units are unique to the mobile ad ecosystem, and provide access to Opera’s massive user base of more than 350 million users.”

He explained further that Opera has set new growth plans worldwide by expanding its product portfolio beyond mobile applications and introducing new innovative online marketing platforms such as Opera Ads, OLeads and OList.

“With this strategy, Opera plans to maximize the online visibility of millions of Nigerian businesses and continue leading the digital shift in Africa”, he added.

He therefore appealed to companies who are interested in implementing new ad units in their online marketing campaigns with Opera Ads to get more information at https://www.opera.com/ads or send an email to opera-ads@opera.com.

About OperaOpera is a global web innovator. Opera’s browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of more than 350 million people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).