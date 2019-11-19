Niger Potter Beat Delta Force as Temple Jam Basketball Dunks off

Temple Jam Basketball Tournament dunked off in Lagos on Monday with Niger Potters and Anambra Flames registering victories.

Potters defeated Delta 85-69 in a thriller that marked the start of the week-long competition at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

The match played at clutch until the last quarter when the Potters gradually slid away.

The match between Anambra Flames and Comets looked like another match set to keep the spectators guessing. But that ended with the first quarter as the Anambra boys soon began to expand the lead.

The third quarter ended at 36-25 for the Flames when the Comets began to push for a comeback. By the fourth quarter the score read 34-41 as the Comets cheered more even with the Anambra still leading. Two quick turnovers ended up the Comets surge with barely three minutes left. They couldn’t score anymore as Anambra won the game 51-34.

Nigeria’s latest basketball team Gidi Giants were on the court against Oluyole Warriors as of press time.

The competition which is powered by the Temple Management Company in conjuction with the Lagos State Basketball Association runs at the venue until Sunday when the final match will be played .