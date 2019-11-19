LAUTECH: ASUU Embarks on Indefinite Strike over Unpaid Salaries

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, yesterday carried out their threat by declaring total boycott of lectures and academic activities.

This decision was reached at the congress of the union held on the campus of the institution.

The Chairman of the chapter, Dr. Biodun Olaniran, while speaking with journalists, said the decision was reached after reviewing the situation regarding non-payment of three months salaries.

ASUU had issued ultimatum to the university management to pay their salaries or face strike.

Olaniran disclosed that apart from boycott of lectures, results of rain semester will be withheld while students’ project defense will be put on hold.