Bauchi to Tackle Challenges of Social Investment Programmes

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Government has stated that it will address the challenges affecting the smooth implementation of the Social Investment Programmes in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Sabi’u Baba, who disclosed this at a one-day Bauchi State Cash Transfer Stakeholders’ meeting held in Bauchi yesterday appealed to the stakeholders to come up with robust recommendations that would assist the state government to increase the number of those benefiting from the programme.

He said in order to ensure effective service delivery, the state government has selected enhancement of enrollment of pupils especially girl child in schools as part of its co-responsibility.

According to him, the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed is committed to the realisation of the selected co-responsibility.

Therefore, the SSG said the state government had embarked on massive constructions and renovation of primary schools as well as provision of furniture across the state to increase access to basic education services for improved teaching and learning.

Baba, therefore, reaffirmed the readiness of the present administration towards working with relevant stakeholders in order to achieve the desired objectives.

In her remarks, the National Coordinator of Social Investment Programmes, Mrs. Temitope Sinkaiye, said the meeting was organised to discuss the report of the Supply Side Assessment of Education facilities conducted in the 18 implementing local government areas across the state.

She said the meeting would also discuss the gap identified during the assessment and get the state government, relevant MDA’s as well as development partners’ commitment towards addressing the gap in addition to discussing the roles and responsibility of states as regarding the co-responsibility implementation.