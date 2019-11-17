Police Arrest 2 Suspected Kidnappers in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Police Command saturday disclosed that its operatives had arrested two suspected kidnappers, Anthony Robbert and Udoka Nwoko, who allegedly killed their captive after collecting N3 million ransoms.

The command disclosed their arrest in a statement its Public Relation Officer, Mr. Haruna Mohammed issued yesterday, saying the suspects were arrested at Owerrinta, Abia State after a serious gun duel which left the duo fatally wounded.

The statement disclosed that the two-man gang kidnapped a businessman from Onitsha, Mr. Amaechi Ike on November 3 and killed him after they collected a ransom of N3 million from his family members.

It said: “On November 15, at about 03:30 am following actionable intelligence, Puff-Adder operatives in conjunction with the Command Special Anti robbery Squad (SARS) tracked and arrested at Aro Ngwa, Owerrinta, Abia State one Anthony Robbert ‘m’ aged 25 years and one Udoka Nwoko ‘m’ aged 27 years after a fierce gun battle.

“Suspects who were fatally wounded during the encounter had on the 3/11/2019 kidnapped one Amaechi Ike ‘m’ at Awada in Onitsha, Anambra State, collected N3 million from his family and still went ahead to kill the victim.

“Suspects voluntarily confessed to the crime and immediately took police detectives to the location where they buried the victim in a shallow grave. The corpse was exhumed and recovered as exhibit,” the statement said

Haruna disclosed that one locally made revolver pistol and four live ammunition of 9mm were equally recovered from the suspects.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said the suspects were taken to the hospital for medical attention and case is under investigation after which they would be brought to justice.