EgyptAir Commences Daily Cairo-Lagos Flights

EgyptAIr has increased the frequency of its flights from Cairo to Lagos from six times a week to once every week. The extra flight which has already commenced (starting November) is in recognition of the growing trade between Nigeria’s commercial capital and Cairo.

According to EgyptAir General Manager, Muharram Abdel Rahman, the extra day is to “supply the growing demand of the Lagos market.”

This is as the airline has made other announcements which signify its drive to not only consolidate its presence on current routes, but also expand make inroads into new territories.

The airline is increasing its footprints in China with a new Cairo-Hangzhou route, and will fly twice a week starting November 29, according to Chairman Ashraf al-Khouly. EgyptAir already flies daily to Guangzhou and thrice weekly to Beijing.

Egypt is an attraction to hundreds of thousands of Chinese tourists each year for its historical sites and sunny, sandy beaches, according to the Chinese New Agency Xinhua.

Nearly 500,000 Chinese tourists visited Egypt in 2018 up from only 300,000 in 2017, amid expectations that more tourists will visit the Middle Eastern country in 2019.

Established in1932 as the first airline in the Middle East and Africa, EgyptAir was the seventh airline in the world to join IATA. Its network reaches more than 70 destinations in about 60 countries worldwide.