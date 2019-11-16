Shooting, Snatching of Ballot Boxes Mar Kogi Guber Poll

By Ibrahim Oyewale

Barely four hours after the commencement of the gubernatorial and Kogi West Senatorial rerun election, gunmen have invaded some polling units in Lokoja and snatched some ballot boxes.

Sources said that the hoodlums invaded Muslim Community Secondary School polling unit at Lokogoma and shot into air scaring the voters, who fled the area, while the thugs had a field day taking away some ballot boxes.

At Adankolo new layout, vote buying and selling characterised the exercise, while gunshots were later heard with the voters taking to their heels.

In Crowther Memorial College, THISDAY gathered that hoodlums chased out voters as well as the security personnel to carry out their nefarious activities and carted away ballot boxes.

In Kogi East Senatorial district, the report has it that right from the beginning of the election, snatching of election materials has been the order of the day.

It was gathered that some thugs attacked the polling unit where Senator Dino Melaye voted earlier in the day and carted away the ballot boxes.

Sources further revealed that in retaliation, the suspected thugs loyal to Melaye allegedly smashed the windscreen of the car conveying journalists.

Meanwhile, a police helicopter was seen hovering over the Lokoja to curtail any possible breakdown of law and order.

Meanwhile, the election was peaceful in Kogi Central Senatorial district as at the time of filing this report.