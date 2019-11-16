Kogi Decides: CDD Decries Violence, Ballot Snatching

By Ibrahim Oyewale

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), one of the domestic observer groups in the Kogi governorship poll, has decried the spate of violence and ballot snatching across the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Lokoja Saturday, the Chairman of CDD, Prof. Adele Jinaidu, said reports from CDD observers indicated widespread violence, intimidation of voters, vote buying, abductions, gunshots and massive rigging that may undermine the integrity of the election in the state.

Jinaidu said the conduct of the election fell short of public expectation in spite of the outcry against electoral violence in the state.

He lamented that there was coordinated and systematic use of thugs to intimidate voters, adding that this fell short of standard practices.

He also decried the systematic vote buying, selling at the polling units and financial inducements.