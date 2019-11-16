Defend your Votes, PDP Tells Kogi, Bayelsa Electorate

Chuks Okocha in Lokoja

As voting comes to an end in most of the polling booths in Kogi and Bayelsa States, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on its members to defend their votes at the coalition centres.

The party, in a two-paragraph statement by the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said: “I urge everyone to please stay and defend their votes, as you all know that protecting your vote is paramount.

“And also, all security agencies should please stay clear of the collation centres and not disrupt any activities happening around the collation centres.”