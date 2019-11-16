Beauty Fair to Address Skills Gap

The organisers of Beauty West Africa, (BWA), BtoB Events, said that the 2019 edition of the fair would focus more on education and knowledge sharing as part of efforts to address the wide skills gap in the industry.

Speaking at a press conference to announce the 2nd edition of the exhibition in Lagos, Managing Director of BtoB Event and organisers of the show, Jamie Hill, reiterated the purpose of the conference, which he was to help create a platform for international beauty players to come together, network and share knowledge about new trends in the sector.

He said: “Certainly, this would stir a significant improvement in the global industry as well as promote and empower businesses to thrive”.

Following the wins of the first edition, Hill said the show had been re-arranged to include new segments while existing programmes like trainings, masterclasses and demonstrations elaborated to offer more values to participants.

Also speaking at the event, the CEO of Compass Consulting and official partner of BWA in Nigeria, Tokunbo Chiedu, explained that the exhibition would yet add up to the over $1 billion that the sector had contributed to the national economy as well as project Nigeria as the beauty hub of the continent.

She said: “Nigeria has a lot to take away being the host of Africa’s largest international beauty fair. Talk about the huge population and the vast array of agricultural resources amongst others, it is left for businesses to match these assets to the innovations and opportunities avail by the fair to improve self and the economy”.

While Chief Executive Officer of African Naturalistas, Atilola Morounfolu, highlighted power and packaging as threats to the development of local beauty markets, Managing Director of Skinologists, Lilian Arigbodi urged government to urgently address skills gap and formalise beauty education in order for Nigeria to secure its pride of place in the global market.

She also appealed to the government to support the sector by creating an enabling environment for businesses, particularly SMEs, such that will drive to them to growth.

According to the organisers, the fair, which is scheduled to take place between 20th – 22nd of November, would play host to over 200 businesses and a number of local exhibitors, amidst several other activities.