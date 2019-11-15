NIMET Commissions Weather Station at Sokoto Varsity

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) has commissioned a meteorological weather station at the Sokoto State University, Sokoto.

Speaking before commissioning the station Friday, the Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Prof. Sani Abubakar Mashi, said the gesture will boost and enhance quality research in the university.

“This station will enhance quality research, training opportunity for the staff of the university not only geography department but almost all the science and social sciences,” he said.

The Director General added that the station will also boost revenue generation for the institution and improve infrastructure.

Mashi disclosed that the agency is a member of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) which is one of the best in service delivery in Africa, adding that the agency is currently rendering assistance to Malawi, Mozambique and The Gambia.

He further explained that the agency is tasked with the responsibilities of advising government about weather and climate condition of the country.

The NIMET boss said that the agency has built stations in 96 tertiary institutions in Nigeria comprising federal, state universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

He commended the effort of the Sokoto State University for its yearning and aspirations towards academic excellence, stressing that in all the universities visited so far, it is only Sokoto University that they met with the management and the governing council.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Muhammad Sani Dangoggo, thanked the agency for its timely intervention, saying the station would be put to optimum utilization.

At the event, the school signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the agency.