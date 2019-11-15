CAP Restates Commitment to Innovation

The board of directors of the Chemical and Allied Products Plc (CAP) recently paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), to reiterate their commitment to shared values and the company’s innovative strides. The chairperson, CAP Plc, Awuneba Ajumogobia, who rang the closing bell on the trading floor of the NSE, said current realities and changes made it imperative for CAP to realign, particularly in the digital space.

“We want to ensure that every CAP Plc customer can attest to having an outstanding experience. This is why we are leveraging technology. We are also using technology for our internal processes, so, we are investing in applications to ensure that our processes are running more efficiently,” she stated.

She added: “The quality of the new board and management assures me that we have what it takes to improve on the strong brand which the company has built over the years. We will be strategic to deliver remarkable value to stakeholders without compromising sustainability.”

Similarly, the Managing Director, CAP Plc, David Wright stated that the management team was leveraging every opportunity to grow volumes and revenue. According to him, “We are particular about sustainable growth for the company. Technology is a major factor to achieve this and be able to deliver on our promises to all stakeholders.”

While commending members of the board, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Oscar Onyema, urged them to, “strive for sustainability by adhering to high standards of corporate governance, deeper social impact, higher regulatory compliance, and greater returns for shareholders.”