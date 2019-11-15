AMVCA Returns, Calls for Entries

Vanessa Obioha

After much speculation on whether the award will hold this year or not, Africa Magic finally announced during the week that filmmakers can now submit their entries for the seventh edition of Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

“It’s been a long wait,” said Channel Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu in a statement, “but we are pleased to finally announce that the seventh edition of the AMVCAs is here and set to once again celebrate film and television talent across Africa. Every year the industry continues to grow in leaps and bounds and we are proud to be a part of its success story through the AMVCAs. The AMVCAs remain Africa’s most prestigious awards and most reputable celebration of talent in front and behind the camera”.

Last year, the award which initially held in March was hosted in September. The seventh edition will however see the award returning to that former timeline as it is scheduled for March 2020. Though no specific date has been given yet for the award ceremony, the call for entries opened on Wednesday, November 13 and will close Friday, December 13, 2019.

Already, preparations are underway to ensure that the edition will be a memorable glamorous event.

In partnership with MultiChoice Nigeria, AMVCA was created to celebrate the contribution of African filmmakers, actors and technicians in the success of the continent’s film and television industry

“Beyond celebrating talent, the AMVCAs represent a significant investment in the African film and television industry, igniting ancillary industries in the process. Each year, revenues are increased and jobs are created to cater to the opportunities presented in areas like fashion, styling, photography and make-up. The AMVCAs also presents a unique opportunity for the world to see and experience Africa beyond the headlines, telling its own story and celebrating its best storytellers,” said Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe.

Part of the guidelines for the upcoming edition include the eligibility of work to be submitted; films, made-for-television movies or television series previously entered or nominated for an award, or awarded a prize in another film and television competition are eligible. Also, all films, made-for-television movies or television series are eligible for entry to the AMVCA if they are broadcast or publicly screened or exhibited during the period of 1 April 2018 to 30 November 2019. Filmmakers are also expected to submit their works online or offline by following steps available on the awards official website.The award is sponsored by Amstel Malta.