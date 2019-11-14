Consumer Goods Distributor Fetes Lagos Residents

Peter Uzoho

In demonstration of its commitment, care and love for the people of Nigeria, leading consumer goods distribution, sales and marketing company, TGI Distri Limited, has flagged off a bold initiative towards feeding 10,000 residents of various communities in Lagos. The initiative tagged Terracares4Naija was launched recently in Agege, a suburb of Lagos, in commemoration of the 2019 United Nation’s World Food Day.

TGI Distri, makers of Terra Seasoning cube and other indigenous food brands targets to feed 10,000 residents of Lagos, from the day of launch till Christmas by moving to different communities, providing nutritious meals every weekend in furtherance of its corporate social responsibility and sustainable food programmes in Nigeria.

The Agege programme witnessed large turnout of residents comprising children and adults who excitedly benefitted from the mass distribution of foods.

Speaking at the event, the Marketing Manager, TGI Distri Limited, Mr. Govind Agarwal, expressed happiness over the large turnout of the community in response to the free meals initiative and expressed optimism that more was yet to come.

“I believe our best is yet to come. This is just the beginning. Select communities in Lagos State stand to benefit from this exercise beginning from next Saturday all the way down to December, as tasty and delicious meals would be served at different locations within the period,” Agarwal said.

He explained that the exercise was aimed at making a difference in the lives of many deserving Nigerians by showing them care and love especially children.

Agarwal called on families to take advantage of the programme in their respective locations to experience the unique taste and aroma of Terra Seasoning cube.

Commenting on the programme, the Baale of Pande Pen Cinema, Agege, High Chief Wakilu Abayomi Sunmonu, said his excitement knew no bounds, given that his community was the first to benefit from the laudable initiative.

He commended the management of TGI Distri for the programme and urged other companies in Nigeria to emulate the firm in ensuring that they give back to their host communities and make live better for them.

“I immensely thank the management from the depth of my heart; this is wonderful and I pray that others would emulate them. I am overjoyed for my subjects to be first to befit from it. I am really happy,” Sunmonu said.