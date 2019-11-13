Zenith /Delta Principals’ Cup: Finalists to Emerge Today

The two finalists for the 2019 edition of the Delta State Principals’ Cup football competition sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc will emerge today.

The tournament which started on September 30 is a developmental Secondary Schools competition revived only three years ago courtesy of a partnership arrangement involving the Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration and the Zenith Bank. The tournament was in limbo for close to three years.

Over 850 teams started the competition which produced one winner in each of the 25 Local Governments in the state before the Zonal stage where eight quarterfinalists emerged.

Today at the Kwale Township Stadium, Zappa Secondary School, Asaba from Oshimili South LG will clash with Destiny Secondary School from Ughelli North LG in one of the semifinal ties.

In the second semis slated for the Ughelli Township Stadium, College of Commerce from Warri South LG will clash with Okotie-Eboh Government School from the Sapele LG in an encounter that promises to be explosive due to the previous run of both sides in the competition.

According to the Head of Technical Committee of the competition, Lucky Sunday, the two matches will start at 2pm in Kwale and Ughelli respectively.

Meanwhile, Sponsors of the tournament, Zenith Bank, has congratulated the last four teams of the 2019 edition of the competition.

Group Managing Director of the bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, hailed the feat achieved by the four teams remaining in the competition.

“Over 850 schools started the preliminaries and so the last four teams standing have done well. They are all winners and deserve to be commended. We are happy to be helping in the development on these young kids who are the future stars tomorrow,” Onyeagwu said.

Earlier this week, sponsors of the competition, Zenith Bank, boosted the morale of the semifinalists by providing them with new kits.

Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba is the venue of the final match scheduled to take place on November 21.