Obi: Revolution of Mindset will Change Nigeria

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 election, Mr. Peter Obi, on Wednesday, said it is only revolution of the mindset and change of perception by the youths that will usher in a new Nigeria that is desired by all.

Obi said in today’s world, one do not carry out the kind of revolution that was done in the past because revolution is being disrupted every day by ideas and knowledge.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Baze University, Law Faculty week.

Obi, who spoke on the theme, “The Role of Young Nigerians in the Development of Sub-Saharan Africa”, said: In the case of election, it is you, young Nigerians that will elect the leaders that you want, it is you that will question the leaders.”

Obi added that young Nigerians must be made to understand that nations that were doing well today went through a revolution, adding that it is what Nigeria needs to drive development within the sub-Saharan Africa.

Explaining the nature of the revolution, Obi said it was not the old type of revolution understood in terms of guns and cudgels, but the type of revolution that saw digital camera displacing manual ones; electric cars threatening to displace fuel-driven cars; knowledge economy displacing baggage economy; and industries displacing manual production, among others.

Obi, who advised the youth to remain committed to positive ideals, reminded them that one of the problems of Nigeria is the celebration of impunity and corruption whereby Nigerians clap and dance with those destroying the country because of their ability to part with stolen money.