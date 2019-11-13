Magu Tasks Corps Members on Leadership

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Acting Chairman, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, yesterday challenged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to always think like leaders, saying such mindset would prepare them better for the leadership assignments ahead of them.

He gave the charge at Oyo State NYSC Orientation Camp in Iseyin, through a message delivered on his behalf by the EFCC Zonal Head of Ibadan Office, Mr. Friday Ebelo, during the orientation programme organised for the 2019 Batch ‘C’ (Stream 1) corps members.

The EFCC boss said the level of education attained by the corps members must reflect in their thinking and conduct as it’s expected to help them impact their environment positively.

According to him, “Nigeria places high premium on you. You cannot afford to let the country down. A true leader will always do things that will lift up the society and refrain from getting involved in an act that will pull it down.”

The anti-graft czar also enjoined them to have a clear vision about their future and explore all legitimate means to ensure that their goals are achieved.