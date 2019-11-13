FCET Umunze Council Commends TETFund for Bridging Funding Gap

The Chairman, sixth Governing Council, Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze, Anambra State, Hon Philips Tatari Shekwo has commended the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for its numerous interventions in public tertiary institutions across the country.

He said TETFund projects have helped to bridge the funding gap and addressed the challenge of inadequate infrastructure in benefitting institutions.

Shekwo stated this when he led other council members to a symbolic handover of three buildings funded by TETFund at the main campus of the college.

The newly completed three-floor Computer-based Test Building I, three -floor Computer-based Test Building II and three-floor Staff Office Building were handed over to the council and management of the college by the contractors that handled the multi- million naira projects.

Shekwo, who is also the Chairman, All Progressives Congress, Nasarawa State and former Commissioner for Higher Education in the state, expressed delight that the federal government has demonstrated strong commitment in addressing the challenges facing tertiary institutions in the country.

He said the completion of the projects would increase the carrying capacity of the college, as they provide office accommodation for staff to perform their duties effectively.

“TETFund has done so well in promoting the standard of education. The provision of modern infrastructure for learning will help the college to deliver it’s mandate of providing quality teacher education in the countr.”

He said the council members visited the site of the projects during the construction work and expressed satisfaction that some faults identified at that time were duly corrected.

Also speaking, the Provost, Dr. Tessy Okoli thanked the members of the governing council for their commitment that led to the speedy completion of the projects and described TETFund intervention as a lifeline to tertiary institutions. According to her, aside accessing interventions in physical structures, numerous staff of the college have also benefitted from TETFund academic staff training and development, adding that the college would continue to maintain a cordial relationship with the agency by ensuring transparent execution of all TETFund projects.

A representative of the affiliate institution, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka in the council, Prof. Godson Okafor, noted that the completion of the projects would ease the accommodation needs of the institution.

Speaking on behalf of the contractors, the CEO, Clustergate Nigeria Ltd, Dr. Chika Ekwueme described the handover of the completed projects as a milestone in the history of the college. He expressed delight at the cordial relationship between the college and the contractors, which ensured the timely completion of the projects.

Ekwueme noted that the projects were supervised at various stages of the construction work and necessary observations made were quickly corrected. He called for more working relationship with the college, saying that the reward for good work is more work.