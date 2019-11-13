APC NWC Constitutes Fact-finding Committee on Edo Crisis

By Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it has constituted a fact-finding and reconciliation committee of party leaders to meet with the warring parties in the Edo State chapter of the party.

The National Publicity Secretary,

Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, disclosed this in a statement issued Wednesday after the NWC meeting held at the party secretariat, Abuja.

He revealed that the NWC also

received a notification of the suspension of the Edo State APC Chairman, Anslem Ojezua, by eleven (11) out of the sixteen (16) members of the Edo State Working Committee (SWC).

Issa-Onilu said that the NWC reviewed the process and concluded that they have fulfilled the required conditions.

He said the NWC therefore upheld the suspension of Ojezua while it awaits the outcome of the fact-finding and reconciliation committee.

He stated: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of APC has watched with grave concern the political development within the party ranks in Edo State and is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of events. We note that this is happening inspite of the various steps the party has taken to find an amicable resolution.”

Issa-Onilu recalled that party leaders such as the Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu, and other eminent party leaders, had all tried at various times to ensure that the issues do not escalate.

He said that sadly, these interventions have not yielded the desirable results, but noted that the immediate concern of the NWC is how to ensure that unity returns to the ranks of the party in Edo State.

Issa-Onilu stressed: “In achieving this, we have decided to constitute a high-power fact-finding and reconciliation committee of party leaders to meet with all disputing parties to ensure that all issues are addressed and resolved.”

The party stated categorically that

the NWC’s objective was strictly to address the root causes of the disputations and reconcile all parties to make the party stronger.