NNPC Expands Pipeline Networks to Meet Domestic Gas Demand

Peter Uzoho

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said it is expanding and integrating gas pipeline network in the country to meet unprecedented demand of the substance.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, disclosed this at the NNPC Day, during the just concluded 2019 Lagos International Trade Fair.

Kyari, who was represented at the event by the Managing Director, National Engineering and Technical Company (NETCO), Mrs Kate Iheme, said the corporation remains the chief enabler of the Nigerian economy.

He said with ongoing reforms, the NNPC was focused on transforming from a traditional oil and gas entity into an integrated energy outfit with interest in power generation and transmission.

Kyari said: “It is common knowledge that NNPC is expanding and integrating gas pipeline network systems to meet the unprecedented domestic gas demand nationwide.

“Towards this end, significant progress has been recorded in the execution of some key on-going gas pipeline infrastructure projects like the Escravos Lagos Pipelines System (ELPs II) and the 0B3, among other gas infrastructure projects.

“Before now, the corporation had also completed the repair of the vandalised 20-inch ELPS-A pipeline, thereby ensuring gas supply to gas-fired power plants and also supply into the West African Gas Pipeline.”

The GMD added that the NNPC downstream entities namely, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), the Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company (NPSC), NNPC Retail and NNPC Shipping, had also enhanced petroleum products supply and distribution nationwide.

“The result is a sanitised fuel supply and distribution network which has thus far banished the ugly episodes of petroleum products scarcity and snaky fuel queues across the country.

“With reliable fuel supply system emplaced, commuters, businesses, transporters and other stakeholders can now engage in fruitful commercial endeavours without the perennial monster of fuel scarcity.

“This in no small way, shows how the corporation enables business activities in the country,” he said.

Kyari, however, commended the promoters of the fair, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) for providing businesses the opportunities to showcase their products and services.

Earlier, the President of LCCI, Mr. Babatunde Ruwase, in his welcome remarks, said the oil and gas sector plays a vital role in the Nigerian economy as it contributes 65 per cent of government’s revenue and 88 per cent of the foreign exchange earnings.

Ruwase, represented by the Deputy President of the chamber, Mrs Toki Mabogunje, added that the industry provides petroleum products for over 200 million inhabitants of Nigeria to meet their needs.