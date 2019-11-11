Ogun Begins Recruitment of 1,500 Teachers to Fill Vacancies

Idowu Sowunmi



Ogun State Government has commenced recruitment of 1,500 teachers to fill existing vacancies in public schools.

So far, about 29,000 applicants applied for the job which closed on Saturday. The recruitment would be completed before the end of the year.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said his administration has started analysing the profiles of the would-be teachers, adding that the first stage of the recruitment process had been completed over the weekend.

“Qualified candidates will be notified this week through Short Message Service (SMS) on the phone numbers submitted via the job portal: jobs.ogunstate.gov.ng,” the statement said.

The office of the Special Advisers to State Governor on Youth Empowerment and Job Creation and concerned ministries, departments and agencies have started matching those on the database and linking them with the SUBEB requirements.

The decision to recruit more teachers, the statement said, became necessary for the overall repositioning and betterment of the sector.

It would be recalled that the State Government declared a state of emergency on the education sector and plans were made to rehabilitate schools that were in very sorry state.

Government’s commitment to providing conducive environments for teaching and learning had also made the state government to embark of renovation and reconstruction of schools across the 236 wards in the state.

As at weekend a total number of 90 schools have been fixed.

“Some were outrightly rebuilt while many were renovated with roofs and furniture provided to give the schools environment befitting status,” the governor said.

These schools are evenly distributed among the three senatorial districts.

Abiodun added that teachers should by these gestures be encouraged to promote good reading habits amongst their students through healthy competitions, which he noted would help students’ performance in external exams, diction and in essay writing.

The statement pointed out that principals and head teachers in public primary and secondary schools, who have all been paid running costs, should use the money judiciously to justify its purpose.

He advised school administrators to channel more energy and resources to the teaching of Mathematics and English language in schools, saying failure in these subjects would mean inability of students to gain admissions into higher institutions.

He also encouraged teachers to work harder and be more diligent in discharging their duties, adding that they should get their priorities right and show good example by being punctual.