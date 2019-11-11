NCC Vows to Sanction Telcos over Poor Service Delivery 

Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has assured the over 179 million subscribers across all networks that it would continue to protect the interest of telecoms consumers and sanction any operator that offers unsatisfactory services to consumers.

The Executive Vice Chaiman and CEO of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, gave the assurance at the 33rd Lagos International Trade Fair, which ended yesterday in Lagos.

Danbatta, who was represented by the Head, Information and Reference, Consumer Affairs Bureau at NCC, Ismail Adedigba, said: “As a telecom consumer you deserve the right to get value for your investment. NCC as your regulator has devised ways to lodge your complaints when you are dissatisfied with the services provided by your telecoms operators (Telcos). The Commission will apply appropriate regulatory measures and sanctions against such service provider.”

According to Danbatta, the Commission adopted different strategies to reach out to consumers. He said participating at strategic international trade fairs such as the Lagos International Trade Fair, organised yearly by Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI), is one of them, adding that International Trade Fairs, over the years, have served as viable platforms for reaching out to teeming telecoms consumers.

“The Nigerian Communications Commission special day at this year’s trade fair, aims at educating and informing consumers on the use of communication services and their rights as telecom consumers,” Danbatta said.

He listed several measures taken by the NCC to address consumers’ challenges to include the introduction of DO-NOT-DISTURB (DND) with the 2442 dedicated short code that enables subscribers take informed and independent decisions against unsolicited text messages offered by Value Added Service (VAS) providers, in conjunction with Telcos. Others include the introduction of Toll-Free Number 622, as a second-level complaint redress mechanism, which allows consumers to escalate unresolved issues by their service providers to the Commission for effective resolutions, among others.

Danbatta advised all consumers not to open emails not familiar to them, never to post personal identification information online or save their password online, to avoid falling victims of cyberattacks.

President of LCCI, Mr. Paul Babatunde Oluwasei, while highlighting the theme for this year’s trade fair: ‘Connecting Businesses And Creating Value’, commended the NCC for its efforts in connecting telecoms businesses to local and foreign investors, through the use of telephone services, which it regulates with passion.

The Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau at NCC, Mrs. Felicia Onwuegbuchulam, in her opening remarks, highlighted the important role of telecoms services as well as Information and Communications Technology (ICT), in enhancing businesses, creating new business line, driving innovation and accelerating value addition, which she said remained inherent in the overarching thematic focus of the Lagos International Trade Fair.

Onwuegbuchulam who was also represented by the Lagos Zonal Controller at NCC, Mr. Henry Ojiokpota, said: “Consistent with the theme of this year’s International Trade Fair, the NCC, as telecoms industry regulator, is at the centre of connecting businesses through telecoms infrastructure development initiatives to improve business efficiency and effectiveness for growth.

“Our mandate at the NCC is to ensure increased quality of service experience for the consumers of voice and data in the telecoms industry and we do this through many initiatives.”