El-Rufai Debunks Stepping Down as Chairman  of APC’s Campaign Council

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has described as ‘fabricated’ the reports that he has stepped down as the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council of Kogi State, saying that he will continue to campaign to pursue the re-election of Yahaya Bello as governor of the state for a second term.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, El Rufai reminded the purveyors of the rumour, that it is well-known that he gives his best to all his assignments, adding that the Kogi election will not be different.

“The people of Kogi State will make their free choice at the ballot. Therefore, every political actor has a duty to ensure that the voters act on the basis of accurate information, not lies and fake news.

“I will be on the ground in Kogi this week as the APC works for another democratic mandate.”

The statement added that “APC will continue to campaign to persuade the people of Kogi State to renew the mandate they gave our party four years ago. That is the focus of the Malam Nasir El-Rufai and the members of the APC Campaign Council”.