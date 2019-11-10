Obaseki, Others Tee-off Governor’s Cup Golf Tourney

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured of plans by his administration to leverage on local resources to produce world-class sports talents in the state.

Obaseki said this when he teed-off the Governor’s Cup Golf Tournament in Benin City, as part of activities, to mark his third-year anniversary in office. He was joined by the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu and other golfers, in Benin City.

He said his administration plans to leverage on the Egbabonelimwin traditional dance, popular in Edo Central to produce world-class gymnasts, noting, “The state government will use inter-school competitions to harness talents in table tennis, lawn tennis, athletics and also develop world-class gymnasts by focusing on the traditional Egbabonelimwin dance from Edo Central.”

The governor added, “The people of Edo North are good in a long-distance race. We are sure of producing champions using the facilities at Afuze. The facilities to be used for the inter-school competitions are being built across the 18 Local Government Areas in the state. There will be competition at the local, senatorial and state levels.”

Obaseki noted that sports development is part of the initiatives by his administration to sustain a healthy society, adding, “Next year will be significant for the youths in Edo State as we will be hosting the National Sports Festival (NSF). We are expecting about 15,000 athletes and sportsmen in Benin City. This will boost economic activities.”

The governor said the state government will provide sporting facilities that will engage youths and keep them active to produce a generation of sportsmen that will lead the country and continent, adding, “We are rejuvenating all our sporting facilities because these facilities will re-ignite series of sporting activities across the 18 LGAs in Edo State. We are building mini-stadia across the 18 LGAs and improving the existing ones on the ground.”