Buhari, Tinubu Celebrate Mamman Daura at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari and one of the national leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, joined family and friends to celebrate a veteran journalist, renowned entrepreneur and nephew of the President, Mamman Daura, who turned 80 years.

Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, assured Daura that his footprint on the development of the country, and attention to family values, would always be remembered and appreciated, even as he extolled him for the visionary role he played in the banking sector and management of companies, and development institutions.

“On the auspicious occasion of 80th birthday of Baba Mamman Daura, November 9, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari joins all family members and friends of the veteran journalist in celebrating the milestone, congratulating him for many years of love and sacrifices for the nation, especially in his chosen career, journalism.

“President Buhari recalls, with delight, Daura’s remarkable brilliance from childhood at the Katsina Middle School and Government College, which caught the attention of Northern Regional Government, leading to sponsorship for further studies in the United Kingdom in the 50’s and many years to follow, noting that the knowledge had, overtime, only translated into more wisdom.”

Eulogising Daura, who was in the civil service for a while before joining the New Nigerian Newspapers, where he rose to become Editor and Managing Director, before venturing into the private sector, Buhari said Daura’s entrepreneurial skills inspired industrial growth in the north in furniture making, textile manufacturing, aluminium smelting and other investments.

“President Buhari assures Daura that his footprint on the development of the country, and quintessential attention to family values, will always be remembered and appreciated, extolling him for the visionary role he played in the banking sector and management of companies, and development institutions.

“The President prays that the Almighty God will grant longer life to the elder statesman, and more strength to keep pursuing his number one passion of serving humanity, especially through philanthropy.”

On his part, Tinubu, also in a statement by Tunde Rahman, his media aide, described Daura as a resourceful pillar of support for the president, adding that he was a study in integrity, humility and discipline.

In a letter personally signed and delivered to Daura, Tinubu said: “I write to join you, your family, friends and associates in thanking God Almighty, who has made it possible for you to attain this milestone age.

“At 80, you are of sound mind, sound health, in high spirit and remain as brilliant, radiant and quick-witted as you have always been. Alihamudulilai. We are grateful to Almighty Allah for this and we pray for many more years for you.

“Your life is a study in high integrity, humility and discipline. An extremely private person who hardly talks about himself, your accomplishments, however, speak highly of you.

“You are a reputable veteran journalist, successful entrepreneur, a nationalist and an Islamic faithful, who has made important contributions to this country. Indeed, you have done a lot for our country.

“A man of great character, you have been a resourceful pillar of support for our president, Muhammadu Buhari. Many have rightfully described you as imbued with immense talents, your character, however, remains an inspiration to me in particular.

“Our country is lucky to have you at this particular time. I’m highly honoured and privileged to know you because knowing you is a wonderful thing. As you age gracefully, we pray that Allah continues to keep you in good health and continues to grant you His blessings.”

Tinubu, however, said special prayers for Daura on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

“We pray that Allah in His Infinite mercy continues to support you, bless your family and all the things you cherished. For the Almighty Allah says in Qur’an 93 Verse 3-5 thus: ‘Your Lord has not abandoned you nor detested you. And the Hereafter will be better for you than the first life. And your Lord is going to give you and you will be satisfied. Ma Salam.”