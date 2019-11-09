Over 200 Participants Expected at First Bank Amateur Open Championship

Over 200 golfers from around the globe are expected to participate in the 58th edition of First Bank Amateur Open Championship organisers have said.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the golf section of Ikoyi Club to herald the championship on Friday, the oganisers said the First Bank Amateur Open Championship, which made its debut over 57 years ago has sailed a smooth ride so far.

This year’s tournament is expected to attract the best amateur golfers, not only in Nigeria, but across the world as the championship has been listed on the World Amarteur Golf Ranking administered by R&A and USGA.

The organisers said the listing has given the championship a heightened level of recognition on the world stage as far as amateur golf championships are concerned, noting that the First Bank Lagos Amateur Open is now one of the international golf events where amateur golfers worldwide can participate and amass points to aid their WAGR rankings.

In his reaction, the CEO of First Bank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan represented by Osahon Ogieva, said the championship has grown to the level where amateur golfers the world over are scrambling to participate in and bank is therefore looking forward to a very successful tourney.

On his part, Captain of the Ikoyi Club golf section, Babatunde Johnson opined that the First Bank Lagos Open Golf Champion is the longest running golf competition in Nigeria.