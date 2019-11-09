Nancy Isime, Kiss Daniel, Others Nominated  for Maya Awards

The 2019 edition of the award holds on the 17th of November, 2019 at the Lekki event centre with a surprise guest artiste.

Reiterating what stands out the award apart, Ademola said: “Maya Awards is the biggest and most inclusive award that covers youths all across Nigeria, celebrated over 300 people with nominees that cut across borders including Ghana, Sierra Leone, and UK, amongst others.

In its 7th edition, the award stands on its core value which is created out of the desire to celebrate and motivate the skills and greatness of the average African youth and over time the platform has equally celebrated the socio-economic development and enterprising skills of the average African youths. The organisers added: “The awards’ event is proud to deliver a platform that truly reflects the character and cadence of the African rich heritage and power.” The CEO and creative director of Maya Awards, Mr. Ademola Ajibola disclosed that this year, the platform has a total of 83 categories spanning entertainment, entrepreneur, fashion, politics, sports, amongst others and one of such categories includes music act of the year with top stars that include Mayorkun, Kiss Daniel, Falz, Simi, Adekunle Gold, Teni, Best Actress 2019 category includes Jemima Osunde, Bimbo Ademoye, Tana Adelana, Nkechi Sunday, Nancy Isime, Mercy Macjoe, amongst others. Best Actor 2019 includes Timini Egbuson, Walter Anga, Fredrick Leonard, Enyinna Nwigwe, Lateef Adedimeji, and Sambasa Nzeribe, among others.

Preparation are on for the 7th edition of the Moreklue All Youth African Awards, better known as ‘Maya Awards, which the organisers said would be bigger and better outing.

Sweet Sensation Celebrates 25th Anniversary

One of the foremost Quick Service Restaurant (QSR), Sweet Sensation is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Sweet Sensation is giving out home appliances as a form of appreciation of its teeming customer.

The restaurant chain said this anniversary was dedicated wholly to rewarding its customers slated to end on 8th of November at their Ikeja GRA outlet. Sweet Sensation has revolutionised how Nigerians eat these last few decades. Pioneering the incorporation of local meals into the menus of Nigerian QSR, the organisation has continued to innovate over the years because they understand their place as leaders in the industry.

Speaking on the anniversary, the founder, CEO and Managing Director, Lady Kehinde Kamson, said: “From our humble beginnings at Ilupeju in 1994, it’s been 25 sensational years of serving Nigeria sweetness, and we are looking forward to the next 25 years knowing that they will be even more amazing. Our journey to 25 hasn’t been easy. Along the way, from making Nigeria’s best pastries, we have made your favourite local and intercontinental dishes ready whenever you want them. We have also created unique brands, such as SweetHeart Bread, OMG Cakes, Boga Masta, Sweet Scoop, amongst others.”

Lately, the company has brought a lot of innovation in the food service industry, with the recently launched Funsation, Yardstick, and Yippee. These three outlets in Opebi, Ikeja GRA and Egbeda have since been revamped to reflect these new brand concepts which would be the new face of Sweet Sensation.

The company promised the general public that in a short time every outlet will be revamped to take this new face. They promised to make Nigerians have a wonderful dining experience.

“We understand that people love to easily order food from their mobile phones and have it delivered. To satisfy this need we will be launching a mobile app soon that will enable people to order their favourite meals and snacks.

We will continue to innovate to serve you better, so you can also expect more innovations in the not too distant future,” Lady Kehinde Kamson added.