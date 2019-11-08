Kate Henshaw, Enyinna Nwigwe Attend GIGGO Official Launch

Veteran actress Kate Henshaw, actor Enyinna Nwigwe and comedian Buchi were among the host of entertainers who graced the official launch of first customized Last Mile Delivery App in Nigeria by God is Good Logistics (GIGL).

Known as GIGGO, the app comes in two phases. There is the customer app which avails customers an opportunity to order for pick-up from the comfort of their homes or offices for onward delivery within and across cities at the best rates.

“This would ensure that we can meet our target of two-hour delivery window for intra-city deliveries. The GIGGO Partner App on the other hand enables GIGL to scale faster without committing too much scarce resources, increase its market share, simplify operations and makes entry into new markets easier. It also creates employment opportunities and serves as an alternate source of income to others. It is the first customized App in Nigeria that handles pick-up and delivery countrywide,” said the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Ayodele Adenaike.

The event was marked with music and comedy supplied in large doses by comedians Buchi and I Go Save while guests savoured the appetising refreshments. The invited celebrities shared their experience using the services of the parent company God is Good Motors now known as God is Good Mobility as well as GIGL.

With the launch of the mobile app which is said to work like an Uber, GIGL is positioning itself as a leader in the logistics business, deploying technology as a tool to achieve its long term goals. The service is available to anyone irrespective of location but is using Lagos as its kick off point.