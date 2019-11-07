Application for ARM DAAYTA Program Opens

Asset and Resource Management Holding Company Limited (ARM) and TechnoVision Communications Limited (TechnoVision), have announced that applications for the DAAYTA 2020 programme are now open.

The Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) programme was inaugurated by ARM in 2015 in honor of its founding CEO Mr. Deji Alli to promote lifelong learning by aiding young Nigerian graduates and undergraduates bring their ideas to life.

The maiden edition of the DAAYTA programme was held in 2016 and resulted in the selection of a 1st Class graduate of Computer Science from the University of Lagos as the winner. The winning initiative was a pharmaceutical mobile app venture whose goal was to digitalize and optimize the relationship between pharmacies and patients; with the aim of alleviating the challenges of unavailable/inaccessible pharmacy consultation, medication non-adherence, drug inventory, access to medical records and other basic health delivery concerns.

Murtala Sani emerged the winner of DAAYTA 2019 edition with his solution, WeSabi, an initiative created to help households find reliable and pre-screened artisans in their neighbourhood through a website, mobile app and a USSD platform. Sani recently completed an accelerator program at the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) where he has enhanced his business and technical skills.

Applicants to the DAAYTA 2020 Programme are required to propose practical solutions with a credible business plan for profit-making ventures that have the potential of generating significant, measurable and sustainable social impact while tackling the specific challenges identified.

Applications are opened till November 17, 2019 and shortlisted candidates will be contacted to pitch their business ideas to a closed group of business professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors in Lagos on a select date.

The winner of DAAYTA 2020 Programme will, subject to the Terms & Conditions, receive Funding of N12 million over a one year period for the following purposes: To develop the business plan; Complete a 5-month Entrepreneurial education at the Pan Atlantic University’s Enterprise Development Centre in Lagos, Nigeria; and Receive a 5-month support for development of their venture idea through incubation by a reputable entrepreneurial hub in Lagos, Nigeria.

Interested individuals are invited to visit http://bit.ly/DAAYTA2020 for registration and additional information on the DAAYTA 2019 programme.