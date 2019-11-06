Wakanow CEO Promises Customer Satisfaction

Ugo Aliogo

The newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Wakanow.com Limited, Mr. Adebayo Adedeji, has promised improved customer travel experience, satisfaction and innovation.

Adedeji, who disclosed this in Lagos, during a recent media briefing, said the first goal of the company was to ensure that customers not only get the best, value-adding travel products and services, “but also that their experience is the best it can be, from the moment of first contact, online or offline.”

He also stated that part of the company’s product offering includes smooth booking process, reliable turnaround times, and a quality that exceeds your expectations.

“Our number one goal is to ensure that our customers not only get the best, value-adding travel products and services, but also that their experience is the best it can be, from the moment of first contact, online or offline.

“This includes a smooth booking process, reliable turnaround times, and a quality that exceeds your expectations. We realise we may not meet that goal 100 per cent of the time, but we won’t stop improving until we do.”

While reaffirming the company’s position as one of the leading online travel agencies, Adedeji stated that the company’s strength was in its innovative travel solutions, ranging from ‘Pay-Small-Small,’ which is an instalment payment plan for travel products.

He added: “Our value-adding ancillary products launched within the last few months which include automated flight reminders, airline liquidation insurance, lost baggage insurance, seat selection, airport protocol services and so much more”.

“At the heart of our market leadership is innovation and more than ever before, we are committed to being first to market with game-changing travel solutions,” he added.

On expansion and automation, the new CEO said: “We are committed to expanding our customer touch points both online and offline in order to bring travel closer to our customers.

“To this end, we are proud to announce partnership with key institutions with the requisite spread and network, both online and offline. With these partnerships we are able to serve even more customers across the globe.”

The company recently launched a WhatsApp self-service channel.

He further revealed that the company would be unveiling more industry-defining automations in a few weeks’ time.