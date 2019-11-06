Tech-U Signs Collaborative Agreement with Girne American Varsity, Cyprus

In furtherance of its goal to internationalise its programmes and produce competent graduates, the First Technical University, Ibadan, has signed a collaborative degree programme agreement with Girne American University in Cyprus.

With the collaboration, interested undergraduates now have the choice of spending their first three or four years in Tech-U, depending on the course being studied, and thereafter proceed to Cyprus to complete their degree programmes in GAU.

There is also the “top up” agreement through which students can complete their courses at Tech-U and apply to complete their master’s degrees in GAU.

Located in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus, GAU is Cyprus’ top-ranked university, noted for its demonstrable leadership in science, technology and innovation. The programme is approved and coordinated by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Speaking at the signing of the collaboration, the Chancellor of the Cyprus-based university, Dr. Serhat Akpinar, expressed delight at the partnership and pledged his commitment to the success of the programme, which would also involve partnership in research and faculty members’ exchange.

Present at the ceremony which held in Girne, Cyprus, were the representatives of partner institutions and the Director of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship, NUC, Mrs. Constance Goddy-Nnadi, who also represented the commission’s executive secretary.

Goddy-Nnadi agreed that the union will promote capacity-building and quality knowledge acquisition by Nigerian lecturers and students.

The Vice-Chancellor of Tech-U, Professor Ayobami Salami, stated that the partnership is in line with the institution’s vision of producing students who will not only change the diminishing job equation, but also become key players within the national and international spaces.

The agreement with GAU is coming a year after Tech-U signed an MoU on exchange programmes with Texas Technical University, USA.