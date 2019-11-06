CPPL Marks Fifth Anniversary

Customer Passion Point Limited (CPPL), a value creation and capacity building firms has reiterated its promise to continue to offer the best in capacity building solutions that support organizational workforce performance needs.

The firm added that it was committed to assisting businesses respond quickly, effectively and innovatively to their customers’ demands with bespoke offerings that would enhance their experience in a consistent and sustainable manner.

In a statement to mark its five years of establishment, CPPL, the firm disclosed that it has so far trained more than 2000 young professionals and business owners via its open programs as well as the bespoke solutions created for their clients.

Speaking on the giant strides recorded since its emergence in 2014, the Lead Consultant, Mr. Ikechukwu Kalu, expressed excitement that the firm had been able to uphold its strategic priorities of helping individuals and organizations to build capacity to excel.

According to him: “Our five-year journey has been quite challenging and interesting, considering the dynamics of the Nigerian business environment. However, our commitment to live up to our vision, mission and values of creating cutting-edge solutions has kept us on our toes and enabling us to develop customised solutions or programs to meet specific client needs at affordable cost.”

He further stressed that: “Our classes are very exciting and participatory thus enabling participants to share and grow knowledge, not just from what we teach in class but by the combined shared experiences.

“Our major objective is to ensure that participants are able to go back to work with practical solutions they can immediately apply to their jobs or businesses. We focus on the development of the individual and teams through a range of strategic activities that aim to achieve current business goals, meet future challenges and build capacity for growth’’.

Kalu disclosed that the firm would hold its last open class program for the year 2019 on November 29 at Victoria Island, Lagos.