YouTube Initiatives to Promote Indigenous Content

Video sharing platform,YouTube, has announced new initiatives to support the growth of YouTube creators in the country.

The initiatives, YouTube-driven promotional campaign, features upcoming content from top local YouTube channels and creators.

It also launched a partnership with MTN, which according to the company, would see creators provided with free data for three months.

The initiatives were announced in Lagos, at an event attended by top Nigerian YouTube creators, entertainers, movie industry experts, influencers as well as media.

The YouTube campaign showcases a vast array of verticals and local content from genres like entertainment, food, beauty, comedy and sports.

At the event, creators were presented with MiFi devices and free internet access for the next three months to help them share more content, more conveniently.

MTN also introduced new offerings for consumers to take up so they can watch more of their favourite channels.

Speaking at the event, Google’s Country Marketing Manager in Nigeria, Olumide Balogun, stated that the company’s latest move also aimed to improve customers experience on the platform.

“Helping more creators to get discovered and succeed, and making it easier for more people to be able to access the platform through affordable data plans is important to us.

We are committed to supporting creators to develop locally relevant content.

“In addition to YouTube Week in June and the Mr. Eazi emPawa Africa partnership announced in July, we have also awarded play buttons to creators as they hit subscriber milestones this year.”

Continuing, he reiterated the company’s commitment to promoting local artists and hosting training and skill acquisition programmes for improvement.