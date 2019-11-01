Nasarawa Abolishes Schools Fees in Primary, Secondary Schools

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, Thursday abolished school fees being paid by pupils and students in all state government-owned primary and secondary schools in the state.

The governor gave the directive to all administrators of the concerned schools at closing ceremony of a two-day retreat organised by the state government for the 13 commissioners-designate and other political appointees at Kini Country Hotel in Akwanga.

The governor, who was visibly angry with some headmasters and principals who were reportedly charging schools fees in their various schools, directed those involved in such practices to desist henceforth.

He said: “I am directing the affected administrators who have introduced school fees to stop right now until directed to do so otherwise. We will hold the ministry responsible.”

The governor also banned the hiring of consultants for revenue generation in the state especially at the local government level.

“I am not happy with the hiring of consultants for the collection of revenues in the state, because over 200 persons who are hired for that purpose pocket almost all the revenues generated,” he said.