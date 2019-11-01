FG Donates Relief Materials to Flood Victims in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola

The federal government has donated relief material to 3,000 flood victims recently displaced from their communities in Adamawa State.

While donating the relief materials at Fofure town Thursday, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, said the donations was a palliative measure to cushion the effect of the flood on the affected victims in the state.

She said President Muhammadu Buhari and his government sympathised with the victims and the state over the ‘unfortunate’ flood incident which submerged over 100 communities and displaced 3,000 people from their homes.

Farouq said the federal government was doing everything humanly possible to alleviate the sufferings of the victims.

“We are doing everything possible to coordinate the relevant stakeholders to work together to provide more relief materials, shelters and clean water for the victims,” she said.

Farouq appealed to individuals to stop erecting structures on waterways but build houses according the town planning design to avoid future disaster.

The minister, who earlier paid a courtesy call on the Lamido of Adamawa, His Royal Highness Dr. Barkindo Musdafa, at his palace, told the monarch that she came to intimate him of her visit and seek his fatherly blessings before proceeding to Fofure to make the donations.

Speaking at the Lamido’s palace, the Senator representing the state central senatorial district, Senator Aisha Binani Modibbo, whose constituency was mostly affected, said she had to call on the minister for intervention.

The lawmaker expressed joyed over the quick response of the federal government, adding that more relief materials were on their way to the state to alleviate the sufferings of the flood victims in the state especially her constituency.

Modibbo call on individuals and organisations to come to their aid as she also appealed to the Lamido and other traditional leaders to supervise the distribution of relief materials and make sure people affected by the flood get the materials.

In his remark, the traditional ruler said the federal government had thought well in sending relief materials, adding that this year’s flood incident was unprecedented such that over 100 communities and thousands of people were affected by the flood.