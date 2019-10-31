Minimum Wage: JNPSNC to Train State Councils Tuesday

The Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) will on Tuesday train the 36 joint councils on how to open negotiations with their state governments.

An official of the state councils in one of the South-west states, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the training will help the local unions gather experiences on the intrigues involved in negotiating with the state governments.

“The state governors have declared that payment of the consequential adjustments depend on the capacity of the states to pay. Of course, the negotiating skills of the unions are important in this kind of situation. The aim of the training is to help the local branches gather such skills to be able to confront the governors and their teams,” he explained.