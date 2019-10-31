Academy: Wike Meets Real Madrid President

To consolidate the gains of the partnership entered between Real Madrid and the Rivers State Government on the operation of Real Madrid Academy, Port Harcourt, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike wednesday met with the President of Real Madrid Football Club, Florentino Pérez at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid.

The Rivers State Governor reiterated his commitment to developing the best Real Madrid Academy that would groom International football stars and empower less privileged children.

The meeting held on the sidelines of the Real Madrid Match against Leganes.

Governor Wike informed the President of Real Madrid Football Club that the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt would effectively combine football and education as it grooms new stars.

He thanked the leadership of Real Madrid Football Club for the partnership with the Rivers State Government, saying that the partnership will yield positive results for the global football family.

President of Real Madrid Football Club, Florentino Pérez, commended Governor Wike for partnering with Real Madrid to set up the Academy in Port Harcourt.

He assured that the club would support the growth of the Real Madrid Academy in line with the partnership.

It will be recalled that the Rivers State Government and Real Madrid Foundation on Monday signed a ratification agreement on Real Madrid Academy, Port Harcourt.

After the signing of the ratification agreement, Governor Wike featured on Real Madrid’s Television Programme, where he explained the vision and mission of Real Madrid Academy, Port Harcourt.