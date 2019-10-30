No Room for Religious Intolerance in Ekiti, Says Fayemi

By Victor Ogunje

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said that every Ekiti citizen will enjoy unfettered freedom to practise religion of their choice without molestation under his watch.

Fayemi said his government will continually strive to ensure religious harmony for sustainable development and peace, adding that no society can thrive under recurrent religious crisis.

The governor spoke in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday during the foundation laying of the N32.4 million state secretariat mosque.

Fayemi, represented by the Deputy Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Hakeem Jamiu, described the project as crucial to government, saying proximity to a place of worship will help the civil servants to focus and become more productive.

“We believe in religious harmony and tolerance. We will continually promote peaceful co-existence among our citizens and respect their rights of association.

“This project represents part of our commitment to development. Our government won’t fail in ensuring the freedom of association of all citizens as long as it is not abused.

“We will not fail in our duty to be fair to all religions in the state, because Muslims represent a pivotal part of our state who have contributed to peace building and development.

“I appreciate our Muslim brothers for sustaining peace and for living peacefully with people of other faiths. Our government will continue to support you,” he said.

The President General, League of Imams and Alfas, South-west, Edo and Delta, Alhaji Jamiu Kewulere, said the project coming under Fayemi showed that the government has respect for religious tolerance.

“We appreciate the governor for his support for Muslims and for approving the construction of the structure within the secretariat. We promised our continued support for his government,” Kewulere said.

The President, Ekiti chapter of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Yakubu Sanni, stated that the project was conceptualised a long time ago, urging Islamic adherents to donate for the project to be completed in record time.

He urged members to promote Islam in a positive way, by cooperating with government in their public conduct.

In his brief lecture entitled: ‘Importance and Reward of Building a Mosque’ by Ustadh Muyideen Abdulsalam, he said the best reward and blessing anyone could earn, is to serve God zealously.

“The builders and those who contributed to this project shall be blessed and they will gain eternal abode in paradise on the day of judgement,” he said.