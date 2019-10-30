APC Hails Supreme Court Verdict

By Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 election victory.

The party in a statement issued Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said that following the earlier judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which dismissed in its entirety the PDP and Atiku’s petition, the apex court was apt in dismissing the appeal for lacking merit.

He streseed that with the ruling of the Supreme Court, which had finally affirmed Buhari’s election victory, the ruling party urged the PDP and Atiku to jettison their disruptive agenda against Nigeria, which he alleged they had planned to pursue for the next four years.

Issa-Onilu noted; “The party hails the judiciary for standing firm in the face of the PDP and Atiku’s subterfuge and for siding with the Nigerian electorate who through their votes decided to do away with PDP’s ignominious past and re-elect the President Buhari-led APC administration which has ushered in a new era of progressive growth for our country.

“The PDP and Atiku should not confuse opposition politics for their unpatriotic agenda. Democratic politics cannot be practiced in the state of anarchy, confusion which the PDP and Atiku wish to achieve. Such diabolic plan will definitely fail.”

Going forward, the party noted that Buhari-led APC government would continue to focus on delivering on the Next Level plans for the country.

The party therefore congratulated Nigerians, the President; Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; party leaders, members and supporters on the Supreme Court verdict.