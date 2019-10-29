Phase3 Clocks 16 Years of Service Delivery with Milestones

Phase3 Telecom, West Africa’s independent fiber optic infrastructure company, today, attains 16 years of service excellence in the telecommunications industry. The company that began operations in 2003 pioneered optic fiber services over power lines, to provide backbone, broadband, and converged services across Nigeria. In 16 years, Phase3 has expanded the scope of its operations beyond the shores of Nigeria, through invaluable global partnerships with viable entities such as PCCW global. Having launched multiple expansion projects targeted at transforming the sub-region’s telecommunications landscape, using innovative technology as leverage to effectively connect people and businesses that operate in the region with each other, and the rest of the world.

Reeling out the company’s achievement in the past 16 years, its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Stanley Jegede, said: “Not without awareness of the country’s current economic clime or the required commitment to creating ingenious and cost effective connectivity solutions that meet the need of a rapidly growing, and evolving population – the Phase3 family remains grateful that 16 years of business operations has prepared the team for a smarter aptitude for proffering distinctive value focused solutions that carry true customer experience and service excellence at their core”.

And as part of the company’s recent network milestones, it may be recalled that the company in Q3, 2019 commenced its end-to-end network technology upgrade to expand the the scope of its on-going enterprise solutions drive, for an increasing user portfolio of MSMEs, services sector and multinational companies, in contribution to the country’s thriving broadband penetration drive.

With Jegede positing that “the chief goal of Phase3 technology upgrade is to ensure “robust network infrastructure, scalability, interconnect operational capacity, resilience, service optimization and coverage that will enhance communications and connectivity projects across multiple locations to support more start-ups, growing businesses and institutions to boost economic growth and increase the successes of the national broadband penetration plan”.

A move that also yielded merited recognitions such its 2019 listing on the London Stock Exchange Group (LESG) “Companies that Inspire” compendium; Africa Innovation Forum award as well as a cross sector investment opportunities, and partnerships that company looks to announce in the coming months.

Jegede further said that Phase3’s now and future balancing act would always be channeled towards entrenching the values of reliability, creativity and excellence. As he thanks God, stakeholders, industry watchers, well wishers while applauding Phase3’s team of smart, resilient, creative, vibrant, dedicated and intelligent women and men; he believes are truly committed to building a client oriented model powerhouse.