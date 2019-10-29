Bandits on Rampage in Niger, Kill Three, Abduct Six

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Bandits were again on rampage in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State sacking six communities.

The bandits also reportedly killed three villagers, kidnapped six others and rustled not less than 1,200 herd of cattle in the incident that occurred last week.

Some of the communities attacked according to the report were: Beri Kargo, Kini, Anguwan Makaranta and Shema.

The bandits were said to have operated under the cover of darkness shooting sporadically into the air to scare the villagers.

It was gathered that the bandits also avoided areas where military operations were ongoing resulting in their escape from arrest.

The police when contacted did not react to the incident but the state government had dispatched officials of Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to the local government to distribute relief materials to the victims.

NSEMA Director General, Alhaji Ibrahim Inga, when contacted said: “We have a marching order from Mr. Governor to provide relief materials to the victims.”

He said three Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps have been set up at Jigiwa, Gurmana and Allawa each accommodating not less than 1,000 displaced people.

Inga, who declined to comment on the casualty figure, said the items distributed to the IDPs yesterday included 80 bags of rice, 50 bags of maize and 15 bags of beans, 60 cartons of macaroni, and 150 cartons of noodles.

Other items are: 15 packets of table spoons, 150 mosquito nets, 10 cartons of cubes, one bundle of mats, and blankets each, and bags of salt among others.

The village head of Kuta Yanmah, Alhaji Yusuf Abdullahi, speaking on behalf of the IDPs, expressed gratitude to the state government for the gesture but pleaded with government to improve on the security architecture in the area.