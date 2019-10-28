‘FirstMonie Processing over 5,000 Transactions Daily’

Ugo Aliogo

As part of its efforts to deepen financial inclusion, FirstBank of Nigeria Limited’s Firstmonie network currently processes over 5,000 customer transactions daily in over 700 local government areas in the country.

Speaking during the bank’s agent banking national award ceremony, held in Lagos at the weekend, the Managing Director, First Bank, Dr. Adeshola Adeduntan, described Firstmonie agent network as a bespoke channel through which the bank expresses its unalloyed commitment and passion to broad opportunities and access to financial services to every, Nigerian especially within the low income segment.

He said the bank through the network has been able to facilitate the entry of the unbanked, and the under banked population into the financial system, while utilising an enrolment process that is simple, safe and devoid of any cumbersome documentation requirements.

He also stated that the initiative has witnessed several changes in the operating structure and value proposition, adding that in December, 2017, the bank ran a pilot test with over 400,000 transactions processed and following the success of the first run, it re-launched in 2018.

Adeduntan, explained that the gap between the technic savvy and the low literacy clients has been breached with the solution.

According to him, “Through Firstmonie, first bank has remained at the forefront of driving nationwide inclusion, given our belief that access to financial services, is part of lifting people out of poverty and fostering collectivity national economic development.

“We have through this network created job opportunities and improved lives, provided convenient access to financial services and driven equality. Firstmonie has become a tool for driving federal government financial inclusion and sustainable development goals in Nigeria, as well as increase our bank’s footprint and reach.

“We have effectively positioned financial inclusion as the core of our business strategy and through first money; we are successfully solving social challenges.

“My special appreciation goes to all Firstmonie agents. As a result of Firstmonie agency network, First Bank has become the foremost financial inclusion provider, with over 37,000 agents in all States of the federation. This is a feat we are extremely proud of. But we assure that we are going to push the frontiers.”