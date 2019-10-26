Tomori: Nigeria Never Showed Interest in Me 

Chelsea of England defender, Fikayo Tomori has given his reason for opting to play for England as against his fatherland, saying Nigeria never showed real interest in him.

The Chelsea defender was eligible to play for the Super Eagles, but Tomori has revealed that was never an option as the country’s authorities never got in touch with him.

The 21-year-old received his Three Lions call up during the last international break, although he did not feature in any of the two matches played.

While he could also have played for either Nigeria or Canada, Tomori revealed it was only England that showed interest in him and it would have been hard to turn them down.

Speaking in an interview with Omasports, Tomori revealed he has been thinking about it for about a year.

”I just wanted to go as far as I can and that also involves playing for the national team. It was a difficult choice for me. It was something I had to think about for a year or two and I was previously at the U-21 Euros, so I wasn’t thinking too far ahead, but then there was a lot of talk and questions and I had to make a decision.

”England called me up in September, and I didn’t get a call up from anyone when they called me up, it was hard to say no to them.”

However, despite choosing England, the former Derby loanee revealed he still feels Nigerian, saying he loves the culture, food and the music.

”I enjoy Nigerian music, I’m Nigerian, it’s my culture and I’m very proud of it. I enjoy the food too -pounded yam and Jollof especially.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea coach Frank Lampard has revealed that he wants Tomori to commit his future to the club.

It has been widely reported that The Blues have started talks with the central defender to extend his contract until June 2024 and the London club are confident that they will reach an agreement with the player.

Tomori is a graduate of the Chelsea Academy and has been brought into the first team fold by Lampard after they were slapped with a transfer ban by FIFA.

The 21-year-old has shone since he forced his way into the starting line-up and has started the last six games in the Premier League, scoring against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Lampard was asked if he wants new deals for Tomori and Abraham, and he answered : ‘’Of course I do, but that is out of my remit. I would want them. They are playing really well.’’

Tomori’s current contract with the Europa League holders runs out at the end of the 2020-2021 season.