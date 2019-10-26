Edo Lawmaker Arraigned over Alleged Forgery, Impersonation 

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A member-elect to represent Ovia Northeast 1, of the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), Mr. Ugiagbe Dumez, was yesterday arraigned before the State Criminal Court 5 on allegation of forgery and impersonation.

Ugiagbe, aged 45, with one other now at large, were said to have committed the offence around 2001 contrary to Section 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap 48, vol. II, laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 1976 as applicable to Edo State.

He was arraigned before Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele on six court charges. Count two, that you Ugiabge Dumez ‘M’ on same date, to wit: a West African Senior School Certificate with No: NGWASSCP 1230734 of December, 2001 in the name of Ugiagbe Onaiwu Dunes, examination No:5131293070; by altering the original passport on it and superimposing your passport on it with the intent that it may be used or acted upon a genuine whether in Edo State or elsewhere to the prejudice of members of the public and the Federal Republic of Nigeria

The lawmaker was however not in court to take his plea.

According to the charge read by the court, about the year 2001, at the Benin Criminal Division, Dumez and one other now at large were said to have conspired with themselves to commit felony, to wit: forgery. He was said to have made a false document of West African Senior School Certificate with No: NGWASSCP 1230734 of December 2001 in the name of Ugiagbe Onaiwu Dumez, with examination No: 5131293070; by altering the original passport on it and super imposing his passport photograph on it.

The suspect was also said to have conspired with the other suspect at large, to commit impersonation.

On count IV, Dumez was said to have falsely represented himself to be the person who wrote the examination and whose photograph is on the certificate No: NGWASSCP 1230734 with candidate No: 5131293070; which is indeed the photograph of another person.

Similarly, Count V, with the intent to defraud, Dumez was said to have falsely represented himself to be the person whose passport photograph appears and wrote the same examination.

Finally, on count VI, the lawmaker was said to have knowingly and unlawfully uttered a false document with the name of Ugiagbe Onaiwu Dumez.

According to the charge sheet, the offences are punishable under sections 21 (a) and 467 of the Criminal Code, Cap 48, vol. II, Laws of the Defunct Bendel State of Nigeria, 1976 as applicable in Edo State.

However, after the charges were read, the state said it was taking over the case which had Commissioner of Police as the complainant.

The State counsel, Mr. Peter Ojo, said the decision to take over the matter was pursuant to section 212 of the constitution.

Ojo who said the suspect had been released on bail after being arrested by the police in Abuja, assured to make him available to take his plea at the next adjourned date.

The Judge, Obviagele, subsequently adjourned the case to November 1, 2019, for the suspect to take his plea.