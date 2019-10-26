Amaechi to Declare Open Career-building Workshop on Freight Forwarding 

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi is expected to declare open a 2-day sensitisation workshop on ‘freight forwarding as a career, planned by the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN).

Amaechi, the supervisory minister of CRFFN, is expected to be joined at the workshop scheduled to take place next week in Ikeja, Lagos, by Chairman of the Senate Committee on Marine Transport, Sen. Danjuma Goje, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Ports and Harbours, Hon. Garba Datti Muhammad; the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Maritime Safety and Administration, Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu; and the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Inland Waterways, Hon Patrick Asadu.

The workshop, according to a statement by CRFFN yesterday, was initiated by its governing council with the objective of ensuring that every freight forwarder is professionally qualified by the year 2021.

According to the statement, “Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) is launching a sensitisation workshop on ‘freight forwarding as a career.

“Partnering with ADG international resources limited, CRFFN hopes to educate and upgrade all career freight forwarders in Nigeria to meet international best practices in line with its duty of regulating and controlling the practice of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria, and promoting the highest standards of competence, practice and conduct among members of the profession.

“The Council is also charged with the responsibility of encouraging freight forwarders to strive for high levels of career achievement and to gain a broader understanding of the principles of cargo movement in the interest of the public, clients and employees.”